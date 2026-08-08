BEIJING, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- China's foreign exchange reserves stood at US$3.4188 trillion at the end of July 2026, up by US$2.5 billion, or 0.07%, from the level at the end of June, official data showed.

This slight increase was mainly attributed to the combined effects of exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement, carried by Xinhua News Agency.

Influenced by global macroeconomic conditions and monetary policies of major economies, the U.S. dollar index fell, while global financial asset prices recorded mixed movements in July, the administration noted.

China's economy, which has demonstrated strong resilience and vitality with new drivers gaining momentum and structure constantly improving, is expected to help keep the country's foreign exchange reserves basically stable, it added.