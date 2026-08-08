ABU DHABI, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) - The UAE Judo Federation has announced the international ranking list for its athletes, highlighting increased opportunities to earn qualification points for the 2028 Olympic Games, while the total number of registered male and female practitioners has risen to 2,800.

According to the federation’s report, Mohammed Bek currently tops the under-73kg ranking with 3,863 points, following his gold medal at the Paris Grand Slam in the 2025–2026 season, a silver medal at the Asian Championships in China, and a bronze at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025.

In the women’s category, Eliza Letif leads with 4,453 points after winning gold at the Tajikistan Grand Slam 2026 and the Mongolia Grand Slam in June 2026, in addition to silver medals at the Paris Grand Slam in February 2026 and the Asian Championships in China 2026.

The federation’s report also listed four athletes among those positioned to accumulate further qualification points: Dhofar Kosov (under-100kg), Talal Shafeeli (under-81kg), Bashirat Kharoudi (under-52kg), and Amr Jad (under-81kg).

It noted that in February 2026, UAE judo earned distinction points from the International Judo Federation (IJF) after national team star Nejad Yazbek was selected as the best athlete for achieving full “Ippon” scoring victories — the technical equivalent of a knockout that ends the match immediately. He received the highest percentage of votes in the individual awards for 2025 at the IJF Awards, presented on the sidelines of the Paris Grand Slam.

The federation’s overall international medal tally now stands at 112 medals, starting from the bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and including 4 World Championship bronzes, 2 Masters medals, 38 Grand Slam medals (8 gold, 11 silver, 19 bronze), 26 Grand Prix medals (7 gold, 7 silver, 12 bronze), 21 continental medals (3 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze), and 10 Continental Open medals.

The report also reviewed the outstanding results of the junior and youth team, which secured 11 medals (4 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze) at the 2026 Arab Championship in Jordan. In addition, the Board of Directors, under the presidency of Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darei, approved the development of athletes’ capabilities through the participation of 10 players in the International Age-Group Training Camp held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, under IJF supervision from 26 July to 5 August, with approximately 500 male and female athletes taking part.

Al-Darei confirmed that the preparation programme for the age-group national teams will continue throughout the sports season. It also includes a special preparation program for national team and Sharjah Sports Club athlete Hamdan Al-Mazmi, in readiness for participation in the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, from 31 October to 13 November 2026.