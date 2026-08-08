DUBAI, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), stated that DEWA’s pioneering digital transformation strategy, which made it the first government entity and first utility worldwide to offer services through artificial intelligence (AI) platforms beyond traditional websites and smart applications, has enabled customers to complete more than 7.4 million digital transactions in the first half of 2026.

Digital adoption reached 99.5% by the end of June. DEWA also strengthened its digital ecosystem through more than 115 integration projects with 65 government and private-sector organisations.

“In line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are deploying modern technologies in accordance with the highest standards of governance, security and privacy to enhance government efficiency through a more integrated, resilient and human-centric digital infrastructure, thus elevating service quality,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA’s unique culture of readiness and proactivity strengthens its capacity to deal with change, address emerging challenges and support the nation’s future ambitions. These efforts were recognised when DEWA received the Hamdan Flag in 2025 for excellence in delivering proactive, integrated and customer-focused services that enhance quality of life and promote community wellbeing.

The achievement reflects DEWA’s success in advancing the objectives of the Services 360 Policy and reinforces its contribution to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global benchmark for efficient, reliable and future-ready digital government,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s website recorded more than 1.2 million transactions by the end of June 2026 while its smart app processed over 2.8 million and partner-supported platforms handled more than 3.4 million transactions.