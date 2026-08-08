BEIJING, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- China's foreign trade in yuan-denominated terms grew 19.2% year on year in July, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The total value of goods imports and exports reached 4.66 trillion yuan (about US$686.26 billion) last month, remaining above 4 trillion yuan for five consecutive months, the data showed. Exports rose 17.8% from the same period last year, while imports increased 21.2%, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing official data.

In the first seven months of the year, total foreign trade in goods amounted to 30.13 trillion yuan, up 17.3% year on year.

Exports of high-tech products, including industrial robots and 3D printers, surged by over 50% year on year in July, outpacing the 39%

growth recorded in the first half of the year.