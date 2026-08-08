AMMAN, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan strongly condemned on Saturday an Iranian attack targeting an Emirati vessel belonging to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, denouncing the incident as a blatant violation of international law and a severe threat to maritime navigation and safety.

In an official statement, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs voiced Jordan’s absolute rejection and denunciation of the assault, underscoring Amman's complete solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

The ministry affirmed Jordan's full backing of all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its national security, stability, and vital assets.