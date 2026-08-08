ABU DHABI, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds forming in the afternoon over some eastern, southern and inland areas, accompanied by rainfall.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand.

In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM said winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf. The first high tide will occur at 21:24 and the first low tide at 05:49.

In the Oman Sea, waves will also be slight. The first high tide will occur at 17:38 and the second at 08:22, while the first low tide will occur at 12:36 and the second at 01:08.