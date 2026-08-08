MANAMA, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the attack on an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) tanker by a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a blatant violation of international law, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817, as well as a grave threat to maritime navigation and global energy supply.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, and its complete support for the measures it is taking to preserve its sovereignty, security, stability and vital interests, based on the deep-rooted historical ties that unite the leadership and people of the two countries, stressing that the security and stability of the UAE is an integral part of the national security of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Ministry urged the UN Security Council to uphold its responsibilities and implement decisive measures to protect maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and key international waterways.

It further called on the international community to compel Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and cease attacks on commercial shipping to preserve regional and global security.