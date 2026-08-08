KUWAIT, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait on Saturday strongly condemned the targeting of an Emirati tanker while transiting the Strait of Hormuz; a "blatant" Iranian attack that constitutes a grave violation of international law, including UN Security Council Resolution 2817, and a direct threat to maritime navigation and global energy supplies.

A foreign ministry statement stressed the necessity for an immediate halt to such escalatory acts, reiterating the State of Kuwait's categorical rejection of any attack jeopardising the safety of waterways.

It also reaffirmed its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for measures it would take to safeguard its sovereignty, safety and interests.