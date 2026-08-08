RIYADH, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strongest condemnation of the targeting of an Emirati tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that these unacceptable attacks constitute an assault on the security and safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom affirmed that Iran's continued perpetration of these attacks is a grave violation of international laws and norms, including Security Council Resolution 2817, which guarantees freedom of navigation and safe passage in international waterways.

The Kingdom holds Iran responsible for the consequences of its continued blatant aggression and demands an immediate end to these violations to preserve regional security, stability, and safety, while reiterating Saudi Arabia's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and support for all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty and resources.