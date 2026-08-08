DOHA, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian attack that targeted an Emirati ADNOC tanker with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar considered the attack a blatant violation of international law and the freedom of maritime navigation, and a flagrant breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's categorical rejection of using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure.

The Ministry called for its unconditional reopening and affirmed that freedom of navigation in this vital waterway is a fundamental and non-negotiable principle. It emphasised that the continued closure of the Strait jeopardises the vital interests of the region's countries and the global economy.

The Ministry stressed the need to halt Iran's unjustified attacks on the assets of brotherly nations, while simultaneously affirming full solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates and support for all measures it takes to protect its assets.