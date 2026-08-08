RIYADH, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi strongly condemned the dangerous Iranian attack targeting an ADNOC tanker from the United Arab Emirates while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring that the assault represents an unacceptable escalation and a direct threat to maritime navigation and international trade.

In a statement today, Albudaiwi stressed the categorical rejection of any Iranian attempts to convert the vital international waterway into a tool for pressure and threats, calling on the international community to take a firm stance to stop such attacks, prevent their recurrence, and ensure navigation security in accordance with international law, the law of the sea, and relevant international resolutions.

He concluded by reiterating the GCC's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, affirming complete support for all measures taken by the UAE to protect its security, sovereignty, property, and interests.