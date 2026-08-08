CAIRO, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, condemned the Iranian attack involving a missile strike on an ADNOC tanker as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that targeting commercial vessels threatens regional security, the safety of international navigation, trade flows and energy supplies.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi expressed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for the measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its security and national assets.

He also called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in ensuring the security of maritime navigation and protecting international waterways from any threats.