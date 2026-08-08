CAIRO, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the Arab League, condemned the Iranian attack involving a missile strike on an ADNOC tanker as it transited the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement issued by the Arab League today, Fahmy described the attack as the latest in a series of continued Iranian violations of the principle of freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime routes.

He stressed that such aggressive conduct constitutes a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2817, which reaffirmed freedom of navigation and rejected attacks on commercial vessels.

Fahmy held Tehran fully responsible for these attacks on Arab assets, stressing that they contravene established international principles concerning freedom of navigation and the safety of waterways and carry serious repercussions for the security and stability of the region.