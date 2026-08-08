CAIRO, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt has strongly condemned the targeting of an oil tanker operated by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) with a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing the incident as a serious threat to maritime security and the freedom of trade through one of the world's most important waterways.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed Egypt's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and categorically rejected acts targeting vessels and civilian facilities or threatening the safety and security of navigation in the region.

Egypt stressed the need to respect freedom of navigation in international waterways and avoid actions that could endanger it.

The ministry renewed Egypt's call for de-escalation and for political and diplomatic solutions to prevail, thereby contributing to restoring regional security and stability.