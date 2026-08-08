ABU DHABI, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, wrapped up its campaign at the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship with 65 medals, including 18 gold, 17 silver and 30 bronze, after a strong run across the youth and Adult divisions at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The Adult division competitions brought the UAE's campaign to a close, with the national team winning 14 medals, including six gold, six silver and two bronze, against some of the world's leading athletes.

On Saturday, the final day of the Adult men's competition, the UAE added four more medals, with Abdullah Al Qubaisi taking silver in the Under-94kg division and Saeed Al Qubaisi finishing with silver in the Under-85kg category. Hazza Farhan (+94kg) and Amaar Al Hosani (Under-94kg) claimed bronze medals.

The UAE's final tally included 12 medals in the Under-14 World Cup, 13 in the Under-16 division, 13 in the Under-18 division, 13 in the Under-21 division and 14 in the Adult competition.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, "The national team's results at the World Championship build on the strong performances we saw at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship and 2026 Paris Open Grand Prix. Competing regularly at international events has helped our athletes improve their preparation and become more confident against opponents with different styles. The 14 medals won in the Adult division also show clear progress in how our athletes follow their plans and manage their matches.

"We appreciate the hard work of our athletes, coaches and administrative staff throughout the preparation period. These results are an important step for us as we look ahead to future competitions. Our goal is to continue improving our performances, have more athletes reach the final rounds and turn more opportunities into gold medals for the UAE.

Silver medallist Saeed Al Qubaisi thanked the UAE's wise leadership for its strong support for sport and athletes. He also thanked the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for its continued efforts to develop and support athletes, adding that he would keep working hard to reach the top of the podium at future championships