SHARJAH, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council has announced the launch of the electronic “Kafaat” platform, which aims to establish a central database of sports and administrative competencies and leaders capable of contributing to the development of the sports sector in the emirate of Sharjah.

The platform will serve as a strategic reference for the Council when forming or re-forming the boards of directors of sports clubs, establishing advisory and specialised committees, nominating representatives of the emirate in sports federations, as well as when seeking specialised expertise for future projects and initiatives.

Registration for the platform is available directly through its designated website (https://kafaat.shjsc.ae/) by providing personal information, qualifications, certificates, experience, previous positions, and targeted positions, as well as indicating the ability to commit to full-time or part-time work and attaching supporting documents.

Participation in the platform is available through two pathways: self-registration by creating a profile showcasing your experience and qualifications, or nominating someone you consider qualified.

The initial nomination only requires the nominee’s name, contact information, reason for nomination, and proposed areas of expertise, after which the platform team will contact the nominee to complete their information.

Nominations for positions are based on experience in areas including executive and strategic management, governance, investment, marketing and media, legal affairs, financial management and auditing, human resources, event management, facilities management, and talent management.

This also includes proposed positions on boards of directors and executive positions at Sharjah sports clubs