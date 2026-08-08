ABU DHABI, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the Iranian attack that targeted a tanker operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) with a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite no injuries being reported, the Council reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of such attacks, which threaten the security and safety of maritime navigation and international trade.

The Muslim Council of Elders emphasised that targeting commercial vessels and threatening freedom of navigation in international waterways constitute a flagrant violation of international law, international conventions, and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Such actions pose a direct threat to regional security and stability, as well as to global trade, energy supplies, and the international economy.

The Muslim Council of Elders stressed the urgent need for the immediate cessation of all attacks targeting vessels, civilian infrastructure, and international maritime routes.

The Council also called for unequivocal respect for freedom of navigation and for ensuring the security and safety of the Strait of Hormuz.

It also renewed solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and reaffirmed its support for all measures the country undertakes to safeguard its security and sovereignty and protect its national interests, in a manner that contributes to strengthening regional security and stability.