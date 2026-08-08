ABU DHABI, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call from Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, during which they discussed the overall regional developments and the situation in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah strongly condemned and denounced the hostile Iranian attack targeting an ADNOC tanker with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.

Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and interests.