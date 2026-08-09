SHARJAH, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Khorfakkan Port, affiliated with the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, is set to receive a large RoRo vessel carrying 6,068 new energy vehicles produced by Chinese automaker BYD.

The vessel departed from Xiaomo International Logistics Port in Shenzhen, China, marking the launch of a direct maritime shipping route between the two sides.

The new route offers a strategic logistics solution for Chinese exports to the UAE and the wider Middle East, cutting maritime transit time between the two countries by three to five days and reducing potential disruptions in the shipment of vehicles and large equipment.

The shipment bound for Khorfakkan Port also set a new record at China's Xiaomo Port as the largest single vehicle shipment handled by the port.