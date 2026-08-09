BEIJING, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management has activated a Level-IV emergency response for geological disasters in Anhui as Typhoon Dolphin is expected to bring torrential rains to the eastern province.

Parts of Anhui are forecast to experience heavy downpours over the next three days due to Typhoon Dolphin, Xinhua News Agency quoted the ministry as saying. The ministry warned of a high risk of geological disasters in western parts of the province.

China's meteorological authority on Saturday upgraded its emergency response for Dolphin to Level III and raised the typhoon warning from yellow to orange.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue. It also has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the highest.