DAMASCUS, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemned the Iranian attack on an oil tanker operated by ADNOC while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reaffirmed Syria's solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and reiterated its rejection of any acts targeting the security of maritime navigation in international waterways.

The ministry stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states and safeguarding international trade routes in a manner that contributes to preserving regional security and stability.