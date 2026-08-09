DUBAI, MADRID, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit Organisation and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) have launched a strategic partnership aimed at advancing global dialogue on the future of travel and tourism and expanding cooperation between governments and the private sector. The partnership will support the development of policies that are more responsive to global transformations and encourage joint initiatives and projects that contribute to the sector’s sustainable growth internationally.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to leverage the World Governments Summit as an international platform bringing together governments, decision-makers, business leaders and experts, alongside WTTC’s global role in representing the private sector across the travel and tourism industry. Together, these strengths will open new avenues for dialogue, cooperation and the development of forward-looking policies for the sector.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, affirmed that the Summit’s approach to building international partnerships reflects the vision and directives of the UAE leadership to empower governments to lead global transformations, anticipate the future and develop high-impact international partnerships that contribute to innovative solutions for shared challenges.

Al Gergawi stated that effective international partnerships established by the World Governments Summit with international organisations and institutions create mutual value and serve as a key pillar in advancing government work. They help transform global dialogue into practical policies and initiatives that create a positive and sustainable impact on communities while strengthening governments’ readiness to respond to rapidly evolving global developments.

Mohammad Al Gergawi added that the strategic partnership between the World Governments Summit and the World Travel & Tourism Council reflects the importance of bringing together governments and the private sector to develop forward-looking visions for the future of travel and tourism. It will also contribute to more flexible and sustainable policies that strengthen the sector’s role in driving economic growth, stimulating investment, creating opportunities and advancing international cooperation.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, signed by Mohammad Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, and Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council, both parties will develop an institutional framework for cooperation. This will include exchanging knowledge, expertise and international best practices, strengthening public-private cooperation, and launching joint initiatives and projects that contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable travel and tourism sector capable of adapting to global changes.

The partnership will also provide a global platform to expand international dialogue around the key challenges and opportunities facing the travel and tourism sector. This will support the development of innovative visions and policies that strengthen the sector’s competitiveness and increase its contribution to economic and social development worldwide.

Gloria Guevara affirmed that the travel and tourism sector achieves its strongest results when governments and the private sector work together toward a shared vision. She noted that the partnership with the World Governments Summit represents a model for international cooperation built on dialogue, innovation and forward-looking policymaking.

Guevara stated, “Through our collaboration with the World Governments Summit, we can contribute to developing policies that strengthen resilience, accelerate sustainable growth and unlock the full potential of travel and tourism as a key driver of economic growth, job creation and greater connectivity between economies and communities around the world.”

Mohammad Yousef Al Sharhan affirmed that the World Governments Summit remains committed to building partnerships that enrich global knowledge dialogue, promote the exchange of expertise, strengthen institutional cooperation and support efforts to improve the well-being and prosperity of communities around the world.

Al Sharhan said that the World Governments Summit continues to reinforce its role as a global platform bringing together governments, international organisations, the private sector and thought leaders to build strategic partnerships that enrich global dialogue, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and contribute to developing innovative solutions to future challenges.

He added that strategic partnerships with international organisations and institutions are a key pillar in achieving the World Governments Summit’s mission of empowering governments to anticipate and prepare for future transformations. Cooperation with the World Travel & Tourism Council will strengthen global dialogue around the future of tourism, development, governance and international cooperation, while contributing to initiatives and policies that support the sector’s sustainability and enhance its economic and social impact.

The partnership between the World Governments Summit Organisation and the World Travel & Tourism Council goes beyond traditional institutional cooperation. It establishes a global platform that brings together governments and the private sector to shape the future of travel and tourism, develop more future-ready policies, and launch high-impact initiatives that promote sustainable growth and reinforce the sector’s role as a key driver of the global economy.

The partnership will focus on cooperation within the framework of the World Governments Summit to organise global dialogues and strategic events, prepare joint reports, studies and research, and implement priority initiatives and projects. It will also strengthen the exchange of knowledge and international best practices, supporting the development of policies that are more responsive to changes across the sector and advancing international cooperation in travel and tourism.

The partnership will also provide a platform bringing together governments, private-sector leaders, experts and international institutions to exchange perspectives and develop innovative solutions to future challenges. This will strengthen the sector’s ability to continue playing its vital role in supporting economic development, stimulating investment, creating jobs and enhancing global connectivity.

The World Governments Summit is a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments. It focuses on assess and analysing future trends, global challenges and opportunities, while showcasing the latest innovations and leading solutions to inspire government innovation in addressing future challenges.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is the global body representing the private sector in the travel and tourism industry and a leading international authority in measuring and highlighting the sector’s economic and social contribution worldwide.

Its membership includes chairpersons and chief executives of the world’s leading travel and tourism companies, including hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, technology platforms and tourism destinations, representing all major regions of the world.