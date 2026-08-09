DUBAI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with the National Programme for Coders, has launched the eighth edition of the UAE AI Camp, as part of the UAE Government’s ongoing efforts to promote AI adoption and expand the pool of national talent capable of keeping pace with rapid technological transformations, supporting the development of a more competitive and sustainable knowledge-based economy.

The camp will take place from 17th to 29th August 2026, targeting a wide range of professional and age groups, including school and university students, young people, employees, small and medium-sized enterprise owners, and those interested in AI, programming and emerging technologies.

The camp continues to strengthen its position as a national platform for equipping a new generation with the skills needed to harness artificial intelligence to develop practical solutions to future challenges and transform ideas into applications that support the UAE’s leadership in advanced technology.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the UAE Government’s Artificial Intelligence Office, emphasised that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies requires continuously evolving educational platforms that keep pace with these developments and contribute to building qualified national capabilities equipped with advanced knowledge and skills. He stressed that investing in talent development strengthens innovation and enhances society’s readiness for the future.

Al Mahmoud added that the UAE AI Camp responds to the fast-changing technology landscape through continuously updated training content and partnerships with leading global organisations. This gives participants access to the latest AI applications and best practices in an environment that combines hands-on learning with practical experience, helping turn ideas into solutions that can be applied across different sectors.

The workshops and activities of the UAE AI Camp 2026 are being held in collaboration with the Transport Authority of the Government of Ajman, alongside a number of leading global companies and organisations, including Maharat Min Google, Microsoft, Brainy n Bright, Accenture, Think Media Labs, Intel, BytePlus, Spectrum, and Modesh World.

The camp’s programme features a wide range of workshops and specialised sessions. Key topics include detecting fraud attempts, password protection, enhancing digital well-being, the Gemini Academy for students, reimagining project management using AI assistants, and the future of AI-powered legal operations and compliance.

The programme also includes the Future of Transport Hackathon, sessions on generative AI, and hands-on workshops demonstrating how artificial intelligence learns from data, images, and information. Participants will also embark on an interactive journey into the world of robotics and explore the differences between generative AI and Agentic AI.

The camp will further showcase practical applications of artificial intelligence in business, marketing, video production, educational content, and the development of AI-powered mobile applications serving a variety of sectors.

Over its previous seven editions, the UAE AI Camp has attracted strong participation from across the community, welcoming more than 34,000 participants from diverse educational and academic backgrounds. Through its workshops, training programmes and discussion sessions, the camp has helped participants develop skills and gain practical exposure to the latest technologies.

Those interested can register for the workshops through the following link: https://ai.gov.ae/aicamp/