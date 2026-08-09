ABU DHABI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Jim O’Callaghan, Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, held a phone call regarding the extradition of the Irish national Daniel Kinahan to the Irish authorities.

Kinahan is considered one of the most wanted individuals in cases related to transnational organised crime and has been accused of leading an organised criminal group, murder and illicit trafficking of narcotics, pursuant to an official request submitted by the Irish authorities.

The final decision was issued in accordance with a ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation and is based on the extradition agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Ireland.

The two ministers affirmed that the final decision in this high-profile case reflects the UAE and the Republic of Ireland’s shared and unwavering commitment to the rule of law. They noted that the decision also underscores the advanced level of judicial cooperation between the two countries in combating transnational organised crime, particularly those linked to international criminal groups involved in murder and illicit trafficking of narcotics.

They emphasised that this decision sends a clear message that perpetrators of serious crimes will not find a haven to evade justice and that international cooperation remains the cornerstone of pursuing the most dangerous criminals and bringing them before the courts.

In this context, Abdullah Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening judicial cooperation with Ireland and expanding its judicial partnerships with the international community. He noted that this milestone highlights the UAE’s status as a trusted partner in the domain of international judicial cooperation, underscoring the nation’s steadfast approach in supporting global efforts to combat transnational organised crime, pursue perpetrators of serious offences and prevent their escape from justice. Such cooperation, he added, contributes to strengthening security, stability and advancing the rule of law at both regional and international levels.

Jim O’Callaghan expressed his deep appreciation to the UAE authorities for their continued efforts throughout the extradition request, praising the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the competent judicial bodies in the UAE.

He noted that this decision represents a pivotal milestone in judicial cooperation between the two countries, reaffirming the significance of bilateral partnerships in addressing transnational organised crime.