AJMAN, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber organised the Majlis Etiquette workshop as part of the Ajman Government’s Our Summer is Happiness programme, focusing on introducing children and youth to the etiquette of the Emirati majlis and instilling authentic values and traditions that embody national identity while promoting respect for others and the principles of constructive dialogue.

Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Government Communication Department at Ajman Chamber, delivered the workshop through an interactive approach combining knowledge with practical application, with the aim of instilling positive behaviours and teaching participants appropriate conduct in the majlis.

Held at the Thara Entrepreneurship Hub, the workshop was attended by Ahmed Al Raisi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Our Summer is Happiness programme, who observed part of the workshop activities, underscoring the importance of purposeful programmes aimed at raising a generation firmly connected to its values and national identity.

The workshop saw strong engagement from children and youth through practical activities and purposeful discussions, which helped deepen their understanding of the concepts and values addressed during the workshop and connect them with everyday situations.

The workshop forms part of a series of programmes and activities organised by Ajman Chamber as part of its participation in Our Summer is Happiness 2026, aimed at engaging children and youth in educational and interactive programmes that develop their skills and reinforce their national and social values.