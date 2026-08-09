DUBAI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers is overseeing elaborate preparations to host the Dubai Business Forum – China in Shenzhen on 14th October 2026 as part of its sustained efforts to deepen engagement with the Chinese business community and support companies seeking to establish and expand their operations in Dubai.

Being held under the theme ‘Momentum at Scale: Accelerating Shared Success,’ the event will bring together senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and representatives of the public and private sectors to explore new opportunities for cooperation, trade, and investment between Dubai and China.

The upcoming forum reflects the strong impetus on collaborative growth even as leading Chinese technology companies operating across myriad fields like advanced air mobility, aerial delivery, and cross-border payments leverage Dubai’s advantages as a platform for scaling innovative solutions, accessing regional opportunities, and expanding into global markets.

Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, supportive regulatory environment, strong public-private sector collaboration, and connectivity across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia continue to offer a significant value proposition for international technology companies, as apparent from the growth strategies of ARIDGE, Keeta Drone, and PingPong.

Dubai’s integrated business ecosystem also gives companies access to customers, investors, strategic partners, and decision-makers, while creating an environment that supports the testing, deployment, and commercialisation of emerging technologies.

ARIDGE (formerly XPENG AEROHT), the largest flying car company in Asia, has selected Dubai as a strategic base for its global expansion into the Advanced Air Mobility market. In October 2025, ARIDGE completed the first public manned flight demonstration of its Land Aircraft Carrier flying car outside China.

The company also secured purchase agreements for 600 units from partners in the Middle East, representing its largest overseas order to date. The agreements span markets including the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, reflecting Dubai’s role as a central base from which companies can access opportunities across the wider Gulf region.

ARIDGE identified Dubai’s mature market and opportunities for commercial deployment as important factors in its decision to expand through the emirate. Demand for premium business travel, urban commuting, and luxury tourism creates opportunities to develop services including passenger flights, sightseeing tours, and VIP shuttle services.

The company said, “With nearly one-third of the global population within a three to six-hour flight radius, Dubai provides an ideal strategic base for eVTOL and Advanced Air Mobility companies to scale efficiently and access surrounding regional markets.”

ARIDGE has also benefited from Dubai’s focus on future mobility, advanced aviation, and smart cities, together with opportunities for low-altitude airspace trials and a supportive environment for the testing and deployment of passenger eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) technologies.

The company added, “Dubai has proactively developed a forward-looking policy environment tailored to next-generation aviation, helping reduce regulatory uncertainty and accelerate the deployment of flying car technologies.”

During the company’s initial exploration of the Dubai market, Dubai Chambers provided operational support by guiding ARIDGE through local regulatory and commercial requirements, coordinating engagement with key ecosystem stakeholders, and facilitating communication with relevant authorities.

This support helped pave the way for the X2 flying vehicle’s first global public flight at Skydive Dubai, which was held with the approval of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. The demonstration marked an important step in ARIDGE’s international expansion.

The company also highlighted Dubai’s digital infrastructure and industrial ecosystem, noting: “Dubai hosts leading global tech firms, investors, digital service providers, and aerospace suppliers, with tightly clustered digital finance, smart cities, advanced manufacturing and future mobility supply chains. Access to global talent and cross-border suppliers is streamlined.”

Keeta Drone, Meituan’s drone delivery business, is expanding its operations in Dubai as part of the emirate’s emerging aerial logistics ecosystem. In December 2024, the company was granted the UAE’s first Beyond Visual Line of Sight commercial licence by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Keeta Drone identified regulatory clarity, institutional trust, and direct cooperation between public and private sector stakeholders as central to its decision to expand in Dubai.

Junwei Yang, General Manager of Keeta Drone, said, “In Dubai, the defining difference is the decisive decision-making and willingness to co-build with the operators and partners. The public and private sides are genuinely connected, and it is a very supportive ecosystem.”

Yang continued, “Combined with a population that adopts new technology early and infrastructure that is effectively greenfield for aerial logistics, the result is an environment where a new delivery layer can be designed in from the start. For a sky delivery operator like us, airspace access and institutional trust are of utmost importance, and Dubai delivered both faster than any market we assessed.”

Keeta Drone is working with government entities, regulators, developers, and enterprise partners to explore new routes across a range of urban environments, including parks, beaches, universities, and residential complexes.

The company’s experience demonstrates how Dubai’s agile regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and collaborative approach can accelerate the development and commercial deployment of new technology-enabled services.

PingPong, a global payment institution headquartered in China, selected Dubai in response to growing payment demand generated by trade flows between China, the Middle East, and Africa.

PingPong views Dubai as a central point connecting physical trade with the financial infrastructure required to support cross-border transactions. The company describes Dubai as “a gateway rather than a destination,” reflecting the emirate’s role in enabling goods and payments to move between Chinese manufacturers and buyers across the Middle East and Africa.

Aaron Lu, Co-Founder of PingPong, explained that a seller in Shenzhen supplying retailers in Nairobi, Karachi, and Cairo can manage these relationships through a single UAE-based entity. This enables one payment relationship to serve several trade corridors simultaneously. He said, “By anchoring with us in Dubai, they gain a payments foundation that scales across the entire arc from East Asia to Africa, without rebuilding that infrastructure market by market as they grow.”

PingPong also highlighted Dubai’s role as a meeting point for decision makers from China and markets across the region. Lu said, “The UAE has become the place where decision makers from across the region and from China converge, at trade events and through the dense network of chambers of commerce and bilateral Business Councils based in Dubai.”

Lu added, “Being present is not only about processing the payments that flow through; it is about being in the room when the commercial relationships that generate those payments are formed. That proximity shortens sales cycles and deepens the trust enterprise deals require.”

The company has also identified the UAE’s advanced financial and digital infrastructure as a significant competitive advantage. This includes the adoption of ISO 20022 messaging standards, Al Etihad Payments’ Aani instant payments platform, and UAE Pass, the national digital identity platform used to support secure authentication and access to a growing range of government and private-sector services.

The experiences of ARIDGE, Keeta Drone, and PingPong highlight Dubai’s ability to support international technology companies through advanced infrastructure, regulatory flexibility, market readiness, strong institutional partnerships, and connectivity across global trade corridors.