DUBAI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened a four-lane bridge today, Sunday, on the southern, right-hand side of the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, as part of the project to upgrade the intersection.

Extending 700 metres with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour, the bridge serves traffic flow along Al Qudra Road towards Al Qudra City.

The opening completes the traffic configuration at the intersection, following the opening of the opposite bridge last February, which serves traffic from Al Qudra City towards Umm Suqeim. Together, these works enhance traffic flow and improve connectivity between the area’s key corridors.

In Q4 of 2026, RTA will open the side ramp bridges at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. These ramps will provide smooth traffic flow in all directions without disrupting the main carriageways.

They include a 500-metre bridge serving traffic from Al Qudra Road to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards Jebel Ali, and a 900-metre bridge serving traffic from Al Qudra Road to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport. The works also include the construction of service roads on both sides of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, extending three kilometres, to link with surrounding development projects.

The intersection upgrade of Al Qudra Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will increase overall traffic capacity from 7,800 to 19,400 vehicles per hour and reduce waiting time at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street by 85%, from nearly seven minutes to one minute.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, said, “Al Qudra Road Development Project is being implemented in line with the directives of the wise leadership to continue advancing the infrastructure of the road network, keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and population growth, improving mobility efficiency, supporting quality of life, and reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a leading city in providing world-class infrastructure.

The project forms part of RTA’s integrated plan to develop the emirate’s key corridors and strengthen connectivity across the road network. This will help accommodate growing traffic demand and keep pace with the expansion of current and future residential and development areas.”

Al Tayer explained, “The project involves upgrading several intersections and constructing bridges with a combined length of 4,000 metres, alongside the expansion and development of an 11.6-kilometre stretch of Al Qudra Road. The works will increase the road’s capacity and reduce journey time by 70%, from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes. The project serves residential and development areas with more than 400,000 residents and visitors.”

He added, “Al Qudra Road is one of the principal strategic corridors in Dubai’s road network and a key east–west route, linking several vital residential and development areas while strengthening integration between the emirate’s major roads. The project, extending from the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road, serves several major developments, including Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, Akoya, Mudon, DAMAC Hills and The Sustainable City.

It will improve traffic efficiency at strategic intersections, facilitate smoother travel in both directions between Emirates Road and Al Qudra City, reduce congestion and enhance road safety. The project will also support urban and economic development and stimulate investment across the areas it serves. These benefits reflect RTA’s approach to delivering proactive infrastructure projects aligned with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and providing sustainable traffic solutions that support the emirate’s comprehensive development.”

Earlier this year, as part of Al Qudra Road Development Project, RTA opened a 1,200-metre bridge comprising four lanes in each direction at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the link road connecting Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City, as part of the main intersections development project along Al Qudra Road, extending from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road up to Al Qudra Road.

The bridge has improved traffic flow along Al Qudra Road and the road linking Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City, increased capacity from 6,600 to 19,200 vehicles per hour, and reduced waiting time at the intersection by 55%, from 113 seconds to 52 seconds.

RTA also opened improvements to the intersection of Emirates Road and Al Qudra Road last May. The works included a new service road along Emirates Road towards Jebel Ali and a free-flow loop ramp serving traffic travelling from the city centre via Emirates Road towards Al Qudra City.

Further improvements on the opposite side of the intersection are scheduled to open this month, including an additional free-flow ramp for traffic travelling from Jebel Ali via Emirates Road towards Umm Suqeim through Al Qudra Road.

Al Qudra Road Development Project serves several major development communities, including Town Square, Mira and DAMAC Hills 2, with more than 400,000 residents and visitors.

The project includes increasing the number of lanes in both directions along a 3.4-kilometre stretch of Al Qudra Road through the development zone.

RTA is also constructing a new 4.8-kilometre road through the southern part of the zone and linking it to Emirates Road to improve access to and from the surrounding developments.

The works also include increasing the number of lanes on both sides of Emirates Road over a combined length of 4.8 kilometres to enhance connectivity with development projects across the area.