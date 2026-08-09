SHARJAH, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs is launching the third edition of the “Hearts Attached to Mosques” programme, as part of its summer programmes for 2026, in about 45 mosques distributed across various cities and regions of Sharjah.

The launch coincides with the conclusion of the summer student science course implemented by the department during the month of July, with the participation of about 800 participants, and included scientific and educational programs, interactive, cultural and recreational activities.

The program runs from 10th to 27th August, and targets boys. It includes the Holy Quran teachings, the Prophet’s Sunnah, rulings on worship, Islamic etiquette and morals, in addition to competitions and interactive activities.

In conjunction with the programme, the department continues its programmes aimed at girls by organising the summer scientific course for girls at Al-Salam Mosque in the Bushghara area of Al-Qasimiya district, during the period from 10th to 20th August.

It deals with the Holy Quran teachings, the Hadith, worship, the Prophet’s biography, Islamic manners and morals, in addition to interactive activities that contribute to linking knowledge to daily life and turning it into positive behaviour and practices.