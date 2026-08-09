DUBAI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Supporting Emirati suppliers has become a strategic pillar in building a more competitive and sustainable economy and enabling national companies to grow, expand and compete.

Guided by this approach, Dubai Customs has continued to develop an integrated framework of initiatives, facilitation measures, effective partnerships and flexible policies that have turned government procurement into a driver of economic growth.

These efforts have expanded Emirati companies’ presence in government projects and opened wider prospects for national companies to compete, grow and become active partners in major government projects, with the capacity to expand into regional and global markets.

This approach is aligned with the Emirati Supplier Programme, managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), which aims to enable Emirati companies to access government and semi-government entities and the private sector, increase their contribution to supply chains, and provide guidance, capacity-building and support services. This strengthens their role as key partners in economic development and reflects the Government of Dubai’s commitment to building an economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship.

Guided by this vision, Dubai Customs was among the first government entities to launch targeted initiatives in support of national enterprises. In 2019, it organised the first government exhibition dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, creating a direct platform for Emirati suppliers to showcase their products and services and giving them the opportunity to build new partnerships with various departments and entities. This helped develop their businesses and strengthen their presence in the government procurement market.

Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said, “Supporting Emirati suppliers is an investment in Dubai’s economy and future. National small and medium-sized enterprises are a key pillar in building a more diverse and resilient economy. At Dubai Customs, we continue to develop initiatives that give these companies greater opportunities to grow, increase their participation in government procurement, and provide them with a supportive business environment that helps them innovate and expand, in line with the vision of our wise leadership and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda.”

He added, “We believe that building a sustainable partnership with Emirati suppliers has a direct impact on Dubai’s economic competitiveness. That is why we continue to develop policies and initiatives that make it easier to do business, raise the readiness of national companies to participate in major projects, and give them broader opportunities to access local and global markets. This strengthens their presence as key partners in the journey of sustainable economic development.”

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director of the Finance and Administration Sector at Dubai Customs, said, “We were keen to ensure that initiatives supporting Emirati suppliers go beyond procedural facilitation measures and become real business opportunities that open wider prospects for national companies to grow and expand. To this end, we have developed an integrated framework that combines procurement facilitation measures, institutional support and promotional exposure, strengthening Emirati suppliers’ ability to compete, expanding their presence in government projects and reinforcing their role as active partners in enhancing Dubai’s economic competitiveness.”

Dubai Customs has adopted an integrated package of initiatives supporting members of the Emirati Supplier Programme. These include granting them priority in a number of purchases, activating direct contracting with them in accordance with approved controls, reserving a number of procurement activities for them, encouraging main contractors to engage them in contract implementation, exempting them from tender document fees and initial guarantees, and allocating spaces within the customs premises for them to display and sell their products annually. More than 18 suppliers benefited from these initiatives in 2025. Dubai Customs also provided free media and promotional support through the platforms of Dubai Customs and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, helping increase the visibility of their products and expand their reach to customers.

These initiatives have resulted in continued growth in the value of purchases and contracts awarded to Emirati suppliers, rising from AED8.2 million in 2024 to around AED9.7 million in 2025, representing growth of 18%. This reflects growing confidence in the capabilities of Emirati suppliers and the success of these initiatives in turning institutional support into sustainable business opportunities.

Transactions also recorded notable growth. Dubai Customs dealt with 26 national enterprises through 280 transactions in 2024, before rising to 363 transactions with 27 Emirati companies that are members of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) in 2025. This reflects the expanding participation of national companies in meeting the department’s needs and confirms the success of these initiatives in turning opportunities into tangible economic results.

Dubai Customs’ results come as part of the record performance achieved by entities supporting the Emirati Supplier Programme in 2025, reflecting the effectiveness of government partnership in empowering national companies and strengthening Dubai’s economic competitiveness. The value of purchases and contracts made available by the programme to Emirati companies exceeded AED1.78 billion, with more than 84 supporting entities participating and more than 1,070 national enterprises benefiting. This demonstrates the success of the government ecosystem in translating entrepreneurship-support policies into tangible economic results and strengthening the presence of national companies across various economic sectors.

As Dubai Customs continues to launch initiatives and develop facilitation measures, it continues to open new prospects for Emirati suppliers and turn government policies into sustainable business opportunities. This supports the growth of national companies, increases their contribution to the economy, and keeps pace with Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s best city for business, investment and entrepreneurship.