DUBAI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The E-Crimes and Cybersecurity Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police has confirmed that the number of visitors to its e-crime awareness platform, launched on 12th July 2025, has reached 1,429,154.

The department noted that this level of engagement, achieved within a single year, reflects the valuable content the platform offers in both Arabic and English, covering all aspects of cybercrime prevention, as well as identifying and avoiding fraud.

The platform targets all segments of society, including children, parents, business owners, employees, and all users of social media and the internet. It is available at: https://ecrimehub.gov.ae/ar.

The E-Crimes and Cybersecurity Department affirmed that the launch of the awareness platform is part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing cybercrime awareness, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure community.

The department emphasised that awareness is the first step towards preventing all forms of crime, including cybercrime, especially in light of the significant increase in reliance on digital technology and artificial intelligence. "This makes it essential to keep pace with such technologies through greater awareness to prevent fraudsters and others from exploiting the community," they added.

The platform helps social media users understand the risks of cybercrime and how to respond promptly. It includes awareness materials on cybersecurity fundamentals, reporting cybercrimes, recognising phishing, avoiding suspicious and untrusted links, using strong and unique passwords, and backing up data. Additionally, it offers cybersecurity tips and awareness videos on “staying safe” while using apps, websites, and more.

Furthermore, the platform raises awareness of cyber protection mechanisms, including securing phones, computers, and smart devices, browsing safely, protecting accounts, avoiding online fraud, and using social media safely.

The platform also covers a wide range of threats, including phone fraud, deepfakes, phishing, SMS fraud, voice call scams, and QR code fraud, helping users avoid falling victim to them. It explains how to detect various types of malware and ransomware, protect devices, and build personal resilience against social engineering attacks and identity theft. It also clarifies how to recognise impersonation tactics on social media and other platforms.

The platform provides an overview of fraud operations and how to detect, avoid, and report the most common schemes. It addresses key topics such as spotting signs of job, banking, and fake delivery service scams; protecting financial data from phishing and one-time password (OTP) fraud; verifying online shopping and travel offers before making a payment; recognising romance scams; and staying alert to AI threats, deepfakes, and identity impersonation in messages, among others.

The platform also includes a section entitled "Reporting and Recovery", which guides users on how to report cybercrimes, what to do if they fall victim to fraud, and how to restore cybersecurity after a device has been compromised.