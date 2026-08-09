DUBAI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA commissioned 793 new 11kV substations across Dubai during the first six months of 2026.

The construction and associated works involved 624,340 man-hours, all completed under stringent quality, efficiency and safety standards.

“We continue our growth path to keep pace with the continuous expansion of new residential areas, commercial centres, investment projects and business hubs in Dubai. We aim to anticipate future growth requirements and consolidate the emirate’s position as one of the leading cities globally in developing advanced infrastructure that ensures the highest levels of quality of life. We adopt the latest global technologies to maintain the highest levels of performance, driving sustainable economic and urban growth for decades to come and keeping DEWA at the forefront of utilities worldwide. DEWA recorded the world’s lowest customer minutes lost for electricity, averaging just 0.82 minutes per customer annually, while DEWA’s electricity transmission and distribution losses stand at 2% and remain the lowest globally,” said Al Tayer.

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said there are now 53 33 kV substations and 47,723 medium voltage (11 kV and 6.6 kV) substations in service.