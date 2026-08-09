DUBAI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police General Command and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment have strengthened their strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at supporting community and humanitarian initiatives and reinforcing a culture of solidarity and social cohesion, in line with the wise leadership's vision of building a more cohesive, happier, and safer society.

The MoU was signed by Major General Saif Mohammed Saif bin Abed, Assistant Commandant for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police, and Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment.

The signing was attended by Brigadier Faisal Al Khumairi, Acting Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police; Colonel Dr. Hussein Al Ali, Director of the Administrative Affairs Department; Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Ali Buhendi, Director of the Rights and Freedoms Department; and from the Establishment, Saleh Zaher Al Mazrouei, Executive Director; Abdullah Dhaen Al Ketbi, Director of Social Support; and Othman Buhaid Al Muhairi, Government Communication Officer.

The agreement builds on the close cooperative ties between both sides, which have led to the implementation of numerous joint humanitarian and community initiatives in recent years. These have focused on supporting underprivileged families, caring for people of determination, and advancing charitable initiatives, along with cooperation across various community-impact programmes, reflecting the integration between government and charitable institutions in serving society.

Both parties affirmed that the next phase will see an expansion of cooperation through the development of specialised initiatives and joint programmes targeting different segments of the community, with the aim of enhancing quality of life, reinforcing the values of giving and volunteerism, and achieving a sustainable impact aligned with the UAE's community development goals.

Major General Saif Mohammed Saif bin Abed stated that Dubai Police is committed to working jointly with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment to fulfil its objectives in supporting humanitarian and charitable initiatives. He also praised the significant efforts made by the Establishment in supporting charitable causes and achieving the directives of the wise leadership and the government in this regard.

Major General Saif bin Abed added that the cooperation between the two parties represents an outstanding model of effective institutional partnership and reflects their shared commitment to unifying efforts and exchanging expertise to implement specialised initiatives that contribute to reinforcing community security and enhancing quality of life.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri said, "We are proud of the strategic partnership between the Establishment and Dubai Police, which stands as a pioneering national model of integration between government and charitable institutions. Over the years, this cooperation has contributed to launching and implementing numerous humanitarian initiatives with a direct impact on the community. We look forward to expanding the horizons of this partnership in a way that serves people and strengthens the journey of sustainable community development."

Al Mansouri added that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment and Dubai Police continue to work together in a spirit of one team, further strengthening the UAE's standing as a global model of institutional integration and humanitarian work, and reaffirming that effective partnerships are one of the key pillars of sustainable development and community service.