GAZA, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys comprising 75 trucks carrying 663 tonnes of humanitarian supplies entered the Gaza Strip this week as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, within the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs amid the humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

The convoys carried food and shelter materials, contributing to meeting essential needs and strengthening the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, under an integrated system covering the receipt, sorting, preparation and dispatch of aid. This supports the continued flow of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip and ensures it reaches those in need.

The convoys form part of the UAE's continuing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which regularly dispatches aid convoys to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and address their urgent humanitarian needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reaffirms the UAE's commitment to continuing its humanitarian and relief efforts in support of the Palestinian people, reflecting the country's longstanding humanitarian approach and its values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.