BOGOTÁ, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of the UAE Government, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the inauguration ceremony of Abelardo de la Espriella, President of the Republic of Colombia.

Al Hashimy conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President De la Espriella, and extended their congratulations and best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Colombia and its people.

As the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Colombia will celebrate in November 2026 the 50th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a deeper and more comprehensive partnership. The milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on five decades of close ties and mutual respect while highlighting shared priorities for the future.

The UAE and Colombia emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in key areas, including economic and investment partnerships, energy, and other sectors of mutual interest, while exploring new opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

During the inauguration ceremony, Al Hashimy met with the President of the Colombian Senate, Honorio Henríquez, the former President of Colombia, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, Colombia Minister of Foreign Minister, Omar Bula Escobar, and Colombian Minister of Finance, Miguel Gómez Martínez.

Furthermore, she held a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials and ministers from across Latin America, including Alfonso Carlos Esteba Garcés, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru; Pablo Quirno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Republic of Argentina; Fernando Aramayo, Minister of the Presidency of the Plurinational State of Bolivia; and Mario Lubetkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, in addition to a number of other senior officials.

The meetings highlighted the UAE’s expanding partnerships with Latin America and emphasised the importance of continued high-level dialogue to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation.

Discussions focused on regional and international developments, as well as opportunities to broaden collaboration in trade, investment, and other key sectors that promote inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Al Hashimy reiterated that Latin America is a strategic partner and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships founded on mutual respect, shared priorities, and common development objectives.