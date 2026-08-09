SEOUL,9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Agricultural prices in South Korea have sharply increased as the country endures a prolonged severe heat wave, according to industry data released Sunday.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs attributed the price spikes to the reduced supply of vegetables, particularly leafy varieties that thrive in cooler weather and are highly sensitive to high temperatures.

The scorching weather has also devastated livestock and fish farms. Latest ministry figures show that 901,602 livestock had perished due to the heat wave as of Friday, 95 percent of which were poultry such as chickens and ducks.

Rising ocean temperatures have further led to the death of 864,497 fish at aquaculture facilities, driving up seafood prices. Industry observers expect fish prices to rise further next month as ocean temperatures cool more slowly than land temperatures.