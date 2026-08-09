ABU DHABI, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) --The Russian Para Jiu-Jitsu Team won 10 medals (3 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze) at the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, held at Mubadala Arena.

The team, comprising 10 athletes across various disability classifications, praised Abu Dhabi’s professional organisation, warm welcome and strong support throughout the event.

A Russian athlete said the delegation felt well received and well cared for, highlighting the inclusive environment and opportunities provided for Para Jiu-Jitsu competitors.