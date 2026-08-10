ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group and the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop a strategic partnership based on the exchange of knowledge and expertise in research and advisory services. The discussions focused on leveraging research, studies, and economic data to support informed decision-making, enhance foresight across the commercial and industrial sectors, and further strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's investment environment.

The two sides also discussed mechanisms to enable government entities and businesses to benefit from specialised research and analytical insights to identify growth opportunities in regional and global markets, establish high-value partnerships, expand their operations, enhance competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth aligned with the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030.

The discussions took place during a meeting held at TRENDS Group's headquarters in Abu Dhabi between Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dr. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group. The meeting was attended by several general managers, researchers, and specialists from both sides.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that through Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030, the emirate seeks to achieve sustainable development by implementing ambitious scientific strategies across the energy, environment, tourism, and infrastructure sectors. He noted that the Chamber plays a pivotal role in empowering the private sector and fostering strategic partnerships that support the emirate's transition toward a diversified, competitive, and sustainable knowledge-based economy, in line with the UAE's national agenda and long-term development objectives.

Al Nuaimi added that cooperation with TRENDS Group reflects the Chamber's commitment to expanding its sustainable strategic partnerships and strengthening engagement with leading regional and international research institutions and centres of expertise, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Ras Al Khaimah's business community.

Dr. Al Ali emphasised the importance of partnering with the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support informed decision-making and provide specialised insights and analysis that enhance private sector competitiveness. He noted that TRENDS Group will leverage its research, knowledge, training, and advisory capabilities to support the Chamber in advancing sustainable economic development objectives.

He added that TRENDS Group and the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber will work together to launch a series of specialised research projects and innovative initiatives, implement training programmes to prepare young professionals and develop their creative capabilities, and conduct a range of opinion polls, analytical studies, and field research that will provide valuable insights into the needs and perceptions of the Chamber's stakeholders.