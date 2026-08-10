ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group continued to strengthen the foundations of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets in the first half of 2026, advancing a broader, highly accessible, and internationally connected investment platform for issuers and investors.

The ADX’s performance in H1 2026 reflects the continued advancement of Abu Dhabi’s market ecosystem, supported by infrastructure upgrades, new product offerings, enhanced market connectivity, and initiatives that expand investor participation across asset classes and geographies. These developments reinforce the ADX’s role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic vision and its position as a trusted gateway for global capital.

During a period marked by heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the region, the ADX entered H1 2026 from a position of operational strength. Major market infrastructure upgrades supported this progress, including the Core Platform Upgrade, the launch of AD Clear and AD CSD as new subsidiaries, and the integration of hybrid cloud capabilities. Resilience measures, including 24/7 operational readiness, revised circuit breaker floors, and updated short-selling protocols, supported uninterrupted market functioning and settlement integrity.

The ADX maintained stability under stress, preserved orderly market operations, and demonstrated resilience relative to regional conditions. This performance reflects the deliberate design of the ADX’s infrastructure and the effectiveness of measures implemented to strengthen the market’s ability to absorb volatility and recover efficiently.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said, “The ADX’s focus remains on building a deeper, more liquid, and more internationally connected market that supports Abu Dhabi’s role as an open, leading, and preferred global economy. In H1 2026, we continued to expand market access, strengthen infrastructure, and introduce innovations and solutions to enable local and international investors to participate in our market more efficiently and in a more timely manner. The results reflect an agile platform designed for resilience, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation.”

At the end of June 2026, the ADX’s market capitalisation reached AED2.8 trillion, supported by a trading value of AED171 billion.

Total trading volume rose 3.7 percent year on year to 50.3 billion shares, with the average daily traded volume increasing by 9 percent year on year to 423 million.

This trading activity was completed across nearly 3.3 million individual trades, a 12 percent year-on-year increase. Enhancing overall market liquidity, market makers’ contribution increased by 3 percentage points year on year to 15 percent of total traded value.

Institutional participation remained a defining feature of market activity, with institutions accounting for 78 percent of the total trading value. Net positive inflows amounted to AED1.4 billion, a 13.7 percent year-on-year increase. International investors maintained a highly active presence, accounting for 48 percent of total trading value, underscoring the growing international relevance of Abu Dhabi’s market. Along with this growth, the contribution of UAE nationals to total trading value increased by 6 percentage points year on year to 52 percent.

Expanding investor participation was a key driver of this momentum, with the ADX onboarding more than 30,000 new investors in the first half of 2026, a substantial 7.1 percent year-on-year increase. Demonstrating the success of the ADX’s global outreach, foreign investors accounted for 77 percent of these new registrations. Investors also saw immense value creation during this period, with total dividends distributed increasing to AED49.9 billion.

The ADX also advanced its global connectivity agenda since the start of the year. HSBC became the first foreign General Clearing Member, joining First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). Morgan Stanley entered as the first international remote trading participant. These milestones expanded access to Abu Dhabi’s market infrastructure and supported more efficient participation by global institutions.

The ADX broadened cross-border market links through roadshows in London and Hong Kong, the signing of a Letter of Intent with Borsa Italiana, and the continued expansion of the Tabadul hub. The network was strengthened by integrating the Amman Stock Exchange and by adding ADIB Securities, the brokerage arm of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, as the first UAE bank to join the network.

The exchange also welcomed four new listings, including two dual-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from the New York Stock Exchange, broadening investor choice and enabling greater access to international exposure through the ADX. In addition, the ADX supported efficient capital raising through successful rights issues for Sharjah Islamic Bank and Annan Investment Holding.

To broaden access to Abu Dhabi’s capital market, the ADX partnered with FINTECH.TV to establish the first international financial news studio in a stock exchange in the MENA region.

To support financial inclusion, the ADX launched a unique “Digital Loans against Investments” solution with Wio Bank. In addition, the exchange launched the first-of-its-kind initiative with Zoud, the National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, to promote investment education and broaden market awareness.

Engagement was further supported by the Al Ramz Trading Competition and by ADX Managed Services (AMS), in which two market participants integrated the trading platform solution.