TOKYO, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan recorded a current account deficit in June for the first time in 17 months, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday, as robust investment in domestic markets from overseas investors boosted the size of dividend payouts.
The deficit in the current account stood at 92.3 billion yen ($584.51 million) in June.
The net balance for primary income from securities and direct investment, usually the biggest driver of Japan's current account surplus, shrank by 74 percent to 380 billion yen due to larger dividend payouts from Japanese companies to foreign investors.
For the first half of this year, however, Japan's current account surplus rose by 22.5 percent to a record 17.4 trillion yen, thanks to a trade surplus driven by strong exports of semiconductors for AI dater centers.