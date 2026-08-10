TOKYO, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan recorded a current account deficit in June ​for the first time in 17 months, ‌data from the finance ministry showed on Monday, as robust investment in domestic markets from overseas ​investors boosted the size of dividend payouts.

The ​deficit in the current account stood at ⁠92.3 billion yen ($584.51 million) in June.

The net balance for primary income from ​securities and direct investment, usually the biggest driver of Japan's ‌current ⁠account surplus, shrank by 74 percent to 380 billion yen due to larger dividend payouts from Japanese companies to foreign investors.

For the first half of ​this ⁠year, however, Japan's current account surplus rose by 22.5 percent to a record 17.4 trillion yen, ⁠thanks ​to a trade surplus ​driven by strong exports of semiconductors for AI dater centers.