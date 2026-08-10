DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will host the third edition of the HKMA-DFSA Joint Climate Finance Conference which will take place on 10th September in Hong Kong.

The conference is a flagship initiative jointly established by the HKMA and the DFSA to support and enable the continued development of climate finance across Asia and the Middle East. Themed “Driving Transition in a Changing World”, this year’s conference will also be a main event of the Hong Kong Green Week 2026.

Supported by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and Nasdaq Dubai, the conference will convene corporate leaders, investors and policymakers to explore partnerships, financing solutions and innovations required to support a viable and credible green transition amid global uncertainty. Discussions will focus on the emerging and strategic sectors in Hong Kong and Dubai.

Featuring keynote addresses, fireside chats, enlightening talks and panel discussions, the conference will also highlight how the two international financial centres can serve as catalysts of transition finance.

Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, said that cooperation among leading sustainable finance hubs contributes to driving capital towards real-world solutions that support the green transition, stressing the importance of turning dialogue into tangible business and investment opportunities.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, “This conference reflects the strong partnership between the DFSA and the HKMA, providing a valuable platform to exchange perspectives, strengthen cross-border collaboration, and support the continued development of sustainable finance across our regions.”