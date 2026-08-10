ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched the second report of the Arabic Language Curricula Study Project, titled ‘Literary Texts: Reference Framework, Selection, and Teaching Methods.’ The report builds on the Centre’s ongoing efforts to enhance Arabic language curricula and improve teaching literature throughout the Arab world.

It continues the first report, published in 2023, which examined the state of Arabic language curricula and their future in five Arab countries: the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tunisia, and Egypt.

This second report offers a descriptive and analytical study of literature teaching literature within Arabic language curricula in the same five countries. Spanning 470 pages, it is accompanied by an Executive Summary presenting the study’s key findings and recommendations.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, said, “Literature is a fundamental pillar of cultural and creative industries. Modern and effective educational curricula rely on a deep understanding of the experiences and practices that influence educational outcomes and policies. This report enhances Arabic curricula, supports investments in nurturing talent in this field, enriches the future of Arab culture, and serves as a robust scientific reference.

It empowers decision-makers and educational institutions to develop curricula based on best practices while preserving the status and authenticity of the Arabic language. This contributes to building awareness, strengthening national identity, promoting civilisational dialogue, and opening new horizons for future generations to innovate and create.”

The report is organised around three main questions that form its theoretical foundation: What is the purpose of teaching literature? How should literature be taught? And which literary works should be included in the curriculum? It proposes a reference framework to enhance the teaching of literary texts, offering both methodological and scholarly perspectives, and emphasises the role of literature in building knowledge, fostering critical thinking and refining students' aesthetic appreciation.

The report examines literature teaching across the curricula of five countries. It evaluates the criteria for selecting texts and literary genres, the methods used to organise them, and the critical and pedagogical approaches employed. It also reviews the teaching methods within these curricula. Each chapter concludes with practical recommendations to assist curriculum developers and educational policymakers in designing future curricula.

To leverage international expertise, the report examines three global cases in teaching literature: Greece, the United States, and China. The goal is to draw comparisons and identify educational practices that could be adapted to the Arab context.

The report concludes with a thorough presentation of the study’s key findings, providing an accurate assessment of literature teaching in the examined countries. It highlights the primary challenges preventing literature lessons from becoming educational experiences that blend knowledge, enjoyment, and the development of critical thinking skills.

The report then offers a set of recommendations for improving literature teaching. This is based on the belief that literature is a shared human experience that enhances our understanding of ourselves, others, and the world, while also instilling human values and cultural awareness among new generations.

This report is part of ALC's ongoing efforts to provide reliable academic references that support the advancement of Arabic language education. Its aims to assist decision-makers, researchers, and curriculum designers craft more effective educational policies based on scientific research and international best practices, thereby enhancing the status of the Arabic language and improving learning outcomes across the Arab world.