MUSCAT, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat) has issued the Metadata Guide for Performance Measurement Indicators related to the Gulf Strategy for Combating Drugs (2025–2028). The guide provides a unified statistical framework for measuring and monitoring the implementation of the strategy, while improving data accuracy and comparability among GCC states to support evidence-based policymaking and decision-making.

By standardising the metadata for these indicators, GCC-Stat aims to establish an integrated GCC-wide database on the drug situation, measure the impact of preventive, treatment and security interventions and policies, and strengthen integration among GCC states in addressing this cross-border phenomenon. This will be achieved through the adoption of unified concepts and methodologies for collecting, analysing and periodically disseminating data.

The guide explains that the Gulf strategy is founded on a vision of achieving global leadership in unified strategic planning to combat drugs by strengthening cooperation and coordination among GCC states, developing policies, exchanging information and expertise, and applying international best practices to reduce the impact of drugs regionally and internationally.

The strategy is based on six main objectives: strengthening GCC society’s resilience against drugs; enhancing efforts to combat drug smuggling through modern technologies and artificial intelligence; activating international partnerships; combating money laundering linked to drug trafficking; building an integrated and secure GCC-wide system; and developing legislation in line with international conventions.

The guide includes 12 key indicators for measuring the performance of the Gulf strategy, covering preventive, treatment, security and judicial aspects.