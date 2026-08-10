ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Founder's Office has released a set of seven core values embodied by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that are intended to serve as an enduring source of guidance and inspiration for current and future generations.

By publishing the values, The Founder’s Office aims to provide a coherent and practical framework for individuals and organisations interested in learning or communicating about the life and legacy of the UAE Founder in ways that are historically accurate and culturally authentic.

The seven core values have been identified and published by The Founder’s Office based on an extensive examination of the words and actions of the late Sheikh Zayed, including throughout his decades of leadership as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi and President of the UAE. In various ways, the seven values reflect aspects of the comprehensive vision that contributed to the establishment of the modern UAE and the country’s successful development over the last 55 years.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of The Founder’s Office, said, “The late Sheikh Zayed’s values are an integral part of his cultural legacy and are just as relevant today as they were throughout his lifetime. As the beneficiaries of his visionary leadership, we have a responsibility to ensure that these timeless values are preserved and passed on to our children and grandchildren, and embedded throughout our society.”

The seven core values are wisdom, respect, human development, determination, sustainability, unity and generosity.

“Wisdom” reflects a long-term vision of learning from the past while embracing the opportunities of the future, while “Respect” embodies treating all people with dignity and respect and establishing the UAE as a beacon for tolerance and human fraternity.

“Human Development” reflects Sheikh Zayed’s belief that people are the nation’s true wealth, investing in people as the foundation of progress and prosperity, while “Determination” embodies resilience and perseverance even in the face of great challenges. “Sustainability” reflects a balanced approach to making long-term decisions, protecting and preserving natural resources in the best interests of current and future generations.

“Unity” reflects an unwavering belief in the power of cooperation and solidarity, and “Generosity” reflects a deeply rooted approach to giving generously to others without any expectation of recognition or reward.

Alongside each value, a non-exhaustive set of related themes has also been identified, which may be updated from time to time.

Coinciding with the UAE's Year of the Family, the publication of Sheikh Zayed’s core values reaffirms the importance of ensuring that authentic Emirati heritage is transferred to the next generation, while deepening awareness of the principles that helped shape the nation and strengthen its national identity.

Reem Yousif Alshimmari, Director-General of The Founder’s Office, said, “The publication of Sheikh Zayed’s core values is consistent with the mission of The Founder’s Office to preserve, enrich understanding of, and drive engagement with, the inspirational legacy of the UAE's Founding Father. At a time of rapid change, the Founder’s values provide a set of enduring principles that continue to guide individuals and organisations throughout the UAE, supporting the nation’s progress.”

Part of the Presidential Court, The Founder's Office is dedicated to preserving, honouring and advancing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, and supporting government entities, educational institutions and cultural organisations in communicating his story with authenticity, accuracy and integrity.

Through guidance on historical references, imagery, quotations and the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, the Office helps ensure that Sheikh Zayed's legacy is preserved and shared in a manner that is accurate, respectful and consistent, and that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds.

The published values will help guide future educational resources, cultural programmes, research projects and public engagement activities developed by The Founder's Office and other entities. They reflect The Founder's Office's ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing Sheikh Zayed's legacy while deepening understanding of the values that shaped his vision for the UAE and his outlook on the world.