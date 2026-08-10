ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Economic Graph Report 2026, prepared by LinkedIn in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Trade, has confirmed that the UAE achieved one of the strongest post-pandemic hiring recoveries among leading global markets in 2025 - with early data for June 2026 pointing to a return to positive momentum following a period of regional volatility earlier in the year.

The report, entitled ‘Labour Market Features and the Digital Economy in the UAE’, draws on comprehensive LinkedIn workforce data to provide insights that support policymakers in shaping economic policy and strengthening labour market competitiveness.

The report found that in 2025, the UAE recorded one of the strongest hiring recovery rates among top global markets compared to pre-pandemic levels, and was among only a small number of countries globally to sustain hiring activity above 2019 figures throughout the year. This performance reflects the resilience of the UAE's labour market and the effectiveness of its economic policies in maintaining growth through a period of global uncertainty.

While early 2026 brought a period of volatility in regional hiring and talent migration trends, LinkedIn's latest data signals encouraging signs of recovery in the UAE as of June 2026, with both hiring activity and inbound talent flows showing improvement. This trajectory positions the UAE to build on the gains of 2025 as market conditions stabilise.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Attracting and Retaining Talent, said, "Talent and competencies are a key pillar in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and consolidating the UAE's position as a global hub for trade, investment and innovation. The results of this report confirm the success of the country's economic policies in building a global business environment that attracts the brightest minds, talents and quality investments, in support of our national goal of building a more competitive and sustainable economy."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added, "The UAE government has developed an integrated strategy to attract and retain the best international talent, based on its belief that human capital is the main driver of sustainable economic growth. We will continue to develop this ecosystem to strengthen our economy's readiness for the future, support innovation, and position the UAE as a global hub for talent and the new economy."

The report highlights strong sectoral drivers underpinning the UAE's hiring performance. Real estate recorded the highest hiring growth rate of any sector compared to 2019 levels, while education, construction, healthcare, administrative and support services, and transport and logistics all sustained hiring above the national average.

Professional services remained the largest sector by number of LinkedIn members at 14.5 percent, followed by manufacturing at 12 percent and accommodation and hospitality at 9.2 percent.

The UAE's position as a global destination for international talent remained strong in 2025. The country ranked among the leading markets globally for net talent migration - a measure of the flow of skilled professionals moving to the UAE relative to those departing. This performance reflects the UAE's broad-based appeal to globally mobile professionals across industries, supported by enabling policies including long-term visa programmes and a competitive business environment.

On skills, the report found that the UAE ranks first globally in FinTech skills and second in attracting artificial intelligence talent relative to population size, tenth in business skills, and eleventh in personal and behavioural skills. Technology and media, professional services, and manufacturing recorded the highest levels of digital skills penetration, reflecting the UAE's readiness for the demands of an advanced, future-focused economy.

Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Emerging Markets, said, "After a period of volatility in the region earlier this year, LinkedIn's latest data points to impressive signs of recovery in the UAE across hiring and talent flows. This builds on the UAE's exceptional performance in 2025, when it recorded one of the strongest post-pandemic hiring rates among top global markets and reinforced its position as a leading destination for global talent. We at LinkedIn are proud to partner with the Ministry of Foreign Trade to provide timely workforce insights that help policymakers and businesses respond to change, invest in priority skills, and support sustainable economic growth."

The report also highlighted the depth of the UAE's digital economy. By job function, operations accounted for the largest share of LinkedIn members in the UAE at 21.4 percent, followed by sales at 11 percent and business development at 9.1 percent. The UAE's workforce skews young, with Millennials and Generation Z making up the majority of workers in many sectors, particularly accommodation and hospitality, retail, and healthcare - enhancing the country's capacity for innovation and technology adoption.

On women's empowerment, the report recorded continued progress in female representation in leadership positions, rising from 18.8 percent in 2015 to 21.9 percent in 2025. Education led all sectors in the share of women in leadership roles, followed by healthcare and entertainment.

The UAE Economic Graph Report 2026 is the sixth edition published since the launch of the National Strategy for Attracting and Retaining Talent, reflecting the continuity of the partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Trade and LinkedIn in providing data and indicators that support policymaking and strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for talent and the digital economy.