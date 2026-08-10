DUBAI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) to drive FinTech and AI innovation and enhance customer experience.

Both partners will collaboratively source, identify, pilot and adopt innovative technology-driven solutions impacting the efficiency, quality, effectiveness and continuous improvement of financial services for the benefit of Dubai citizens and residents.

The partnership will enable Emirates NBD to access a curated pipeline of enterprise-grade FinTech and AI solutions, foster strategic partnerships with DFDF’s portfolio companies and facilitate structured pilots and potential commercial deployments directly aligned with the bank’s strategic business priorities. This initiative is a significant step in solidifying Emirates NBD’s leading role in using innovation to improve customer experience, strengthen risk management and enhance operational efficiency.

Emirates NBD will primarily focus on areas that align with its digital transformation agenda including AI-driven banking capabilities, embedded finance, digital assets, SME solutions, WealthTech, compliance technologies and next-generation banking infrastructure. The partnership with DFDF will help strengthen the bank’s access to high-growth startups building scalable solutions across these strategic domains.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said, “By partnering with DFDF, we anticipate delivering more personalised and intelligent banking experiences, faster deployment of digital banking capabilities, improved fraud detection and financial security, enhanced SME and business banking solutions and seamless onboarding services.”

Nader Albastaki, Managing Director at DFDF, said, “This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision for a future where innovation drives progress and enhances the daily lives of individuals and businesses. It provides our high-potential startups with an unparalleled opportunity to explore pilot opportunities, strategic partnerships and commercial deployment within Emirates NBD’s extensive ecosystem, ultimately contributing to Dubai’s ambition of becoming a global hub for digital finance and entrepreneurship.”

DFDF is Dubai’s AED1 billion evergreen venture capital fund of funds, strategically anchored by both the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Dubai Future Foundation. Its core mission is to actively fund and foster the growth of pioneering startups that are shaping the future of finance and broader future economy sectors.