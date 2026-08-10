AJMAN, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University has announced the launch of the “Ajman University Doctoral Student Fellowship” as a key initiative under its approved Faculty Emiratisation Strategy (2026–2031). The fellowship aims to prepare the next generation of Emirati academics for careers in teaching and research, paving the way for their future appointment as faculty members at the University.

The initiative reflects the University’s belief that building a more competitive higher education ecosystem begins with investing in people, nurturing national talent, and empowering Emirati scholars to contribute to knowledge creation, advance research, and make a lasting impact on future generations.

Starting this year, the University will sponsor four Emirati master’s graduates annually for three consecutive years to pursue full-time doctoral studies in the following specialities: Artificial Intelligence, Business Administration, and Law. The fellowship provides full tuition coverage, in addition to a monthly stipend of AED8,000 for twelve months during each academic year. Upon successfully completing their doctoral requirements, fellows will be required to join Ajman University as full-time faculty members.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “The UAE has established a global model in investing in people, recognizing them as its greatest wealth and the primary drivers of sustainable development. From this perspective, we believe that preparing a new generation of Emirati academics is not merely an investment in education, but an investment in the nation’s future. A university professor does not simply transfer knowledge; they create it, inspire generations, and contribute to building a more innovative economy and a more competitive society.”

He added, “The Doctoral Student Fellowship reflects Ajman University’s commitment to its national role as a partner in developing Emirati talent capable of advancing higher education and research. Through this initiative, we aspire to attract the brightest national minds and empower them to build distinguished academic careers that contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.”

The fellowship targets outstanding Emirati students expected to graduate from Ajman University’s master’s programmes, as well as Emirati master’s graduates who demonstrate distinguished academic performance, strong research potential, and a clear ambition to pursue careers in university teaching and research.

Applications for the fellowship are now open for the Fall 2026 semester. Interested candidates can review the admission requirements and submit their applications through the University’s website or visit the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Conferences and Exhibitions on the University campus.

Through its academic and research initiatives, Ajman University continues to contribute to the UAE’s vision of building a distinguished and sustainable higher education ecosystem, enhancing the readiness of national talent to lead the future economy, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.