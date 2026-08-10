ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) has announced that the national cyber systems have successfully detected and thwarted advanced, coordinated cyber attacks targeting the country's aviation, energy and education sectors.

The Council affirmed that the attacks were dealt with proactively and immediately, with intrusion attempts contained before the attackers could achieve their objectives or affect the continuity of vital systems and services.

The Council explained that the attacks involved multiple vectors and techniques, including attempts to breach systems and digital infrastructure, target accounts and operational data, as well as targeted "phishing" campaigns and attempts to exploit users as an entry point into the targeted environments.

National cybersecurity teams successfully detected and repelled these activities, tracked their attack paths and associated indicators of compromise, and took the necessary technical measures to neutralise the threats and prevent their spread.