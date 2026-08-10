ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has received a renewed six-year grant from Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) to advance research, education and innovation in decentralised technologies and digital finance.

The funding will accelerate research into how decentralised technologies can improve market efficiency, reduce barriers to trade and support inclusive economic growth, while supporting innovation in fintech and venture development.

The next phase will include the expansion of the Volta Initiative, a blockchain-based application that supports trade among smallholder farmers in Ghana, as well as the development of student projects and the hosting of forums that bring together policymakers, industry leaders and scholars.

The renewed grant extends the collaboration between NYU Abu Dhabi and Ripple and strengthens the University’s role as a regional hub for research and talent development in digital finance and blockchain technologies.