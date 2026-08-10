ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the fifth cohort of its Capacity Building Programme, an accredited academic programme designed to develop and empower social care professionals across the emirate.

Now in its fifth cycle, the programme reflects DCD’s continued commitment to strengthening the capabilities and readiness of the social care workforce, while supporting the development of a more regulated, professional, and high-quality social care sector in Abu Dhabi.

Delivered over four months, the Capacity Building Programme equips social care professionals with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required to advance their professional practice and career pathways. The programme also supports the enhancement of social care services delivered to the community, in line with the standards adopted across the emirate.

As an ongoing initiative, now in its fifth cycle, it clearly reflects the DCD’s continued commitment to advancing the capabilities and readiness of the social care sector workforce. Indeed, this latest cohort is designed to further elevate professional practice and support the continued evolution of sector-wide standards.

Registration commenced in May 2026, with the first phase including introductory workshops for prospective candidates throughout May and June. Applications will remain open until August, ahead of the launch of the academic programme in September 2026.

Mahasen Al Hosani, Director of the Social Standards Department at the Department of Community Development, said, “The Capacity Building Programme is one of the key initiatives supporting the qualification, development, and upskilling of professionals working in the social care sector. Through a structured and accredited academic pathway, the programme enables professionals to enhance their skills and competencies in line with the standards adopted in the emirate.”

She added, “The launch of the fifth cohort builds on our continued efforts to develop an integrated professional ecosystem that enhances service quality, strengthens community trust, and supports the continued advancement of the social care sector.”

Al Hosani further noted, “The Department of Community Development continues to invest in human capital as a key driver of social sector development. By enhancing professional practices and bridging competency gaps, the programme contributes to workforce readiness and supports the delivery of consistent, sustainable, and high-quality social care services that respond to the needs of the community with efficiency and professionalism.”

DCD affirmed that the Capacity Building Programme is a key contributor to the continued development of the social care sector and an important enabler of the social licensing and control framework. The programme supports the readiness of social care professionals and contributes to the responsible delivery of services that meet the needs of individuals, families, and the wider community.