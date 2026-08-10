HARARE, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them across various fields.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Mnangagwa, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Zimbabwe.

For his part, President Mnangagwa conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership, government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly across the economy, investment, and trade, in addition to several issues and topics of mutual interest.

Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing ties with the Republic of Zimbabwe which would achieve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.